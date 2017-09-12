Netflix would spend $20M/hour for right content

The upper limit of what Netflix (NFLX +1.3% ) would spend for content is north of $20M per hour, according to CFO David Wells.

"Certainly, we can support that level of quality if the [audience] is there,” maintains Wells.

By comparison, HBO's popular Game of Thrones is estimated to cost $10M per content hour.

Wells spoke today at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, where he once again reiterated that broadcasting live sports is not part of Netflix's strategy.

Netflix came up today during Apple's event (live updates) in Cupertino. The streamer will have 4K capabilities on the Apple TV later this year.

