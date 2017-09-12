AT&T spreads free HBO to more wireless subscribers

In some pre-merger synergy (and to match a T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) giveaway of Netflix service), AT&T (T +1.3% ) says it's going to be offering free HBO (TWX +0.3% ) to more of its wireless subscribers than previously.

The carrier had begun offering its Unlimited Plus subscribers free HBO earlier this year, but will now give the service to its midmarket Unlimited Choice plans as well.

“This is how we move down market,” says CEO Randall Stephenson.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs conference in New York, Stephenson also said AT&T should be "well down the path" of building a new ad platform in coming months, after which it expects to command a multiple of going rates with more tailored advertising.

AT&T's $85B takeover of Time Warner is still waiting on approval from Brazilian regulators and the U.S. Dept. of Justice.