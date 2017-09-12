Starboard likes Perrigo, undervalued despite strong OTC business; shares up 4%

Jeffrey Smith, CEO and CIO of hedge fund Starboard Value says generic drug maker Perrigo (PRGO +4.4% ) is his "best idea."

He cites the "consistent and defensible" growth of its U.S. OTC business and progress in its international consumer segment. Generics have been facing downward price pressures for some time, but he adds that the company is in the midst of a strategic review that may entail an outright sale, partnership or spinoff.

Shares have rallied almost 40% since bottoming at $63.68 on August 9.