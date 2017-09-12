Zafgen launches mid-stage study of ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetics; shares ahead 5% after hours

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the ability of ZGN-1061 to control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. The 120-subject randomized placebo-controlled study will evaluate three doses of ZGN-1061 for 12 weeks in sites in Australia and New Zealand.

Interim data should be available in H1 2018.

ZGN-1061 is a fumagillin-class, injectable small molecule second generation MetAP2 inhibitor designed to improve glycemic control while helping to restore balance to fat metabolism. A fumagillin is an antimicrobial agent. MetAP2 is an enzyme that plays a key role tissue repair, angiogenesis and protein degradation and has demonstrated an ability to induce weight loss.