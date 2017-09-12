Yelp complains to FTC that Google's using its business pictures

Yelp (YELP +0.3% ) has complained to the FTC that Google (GOOG +0.3% , GOOGL +0.4% ) has violated a settlement where it agreed not to "scrape" certain content from Yelp and similar third-party sites.

That settlement is set to run through the end of the year. But Yelp says Google has been taking photos of local businesses from Yelp and using them in its own business search results.

Yelp says that in spending a hour searching it found that Google had pulled nearly 390,000 images off of its servers for use in Google Maps listings (this, amid a recent push by Google to enhance the social and business-listing aspects of Maps).

Google faces a fine for violating terms of the settlement, which was reached in 2012.