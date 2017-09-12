Nordstrom +8.2% on report it's nearing go-private deal

The Nordstrom family (JWN +0.7% ) is closing in on a deal to take the department store private with private-equity firm Leonard Green, CNBC reports.

Shares have jumped 8.2% after hours.

The family said in June it was looking for a go-private deal.

Leonard Green would help with about $1B in equity to fund the deal. The family group is discussing $7B-$8B in debt to finance it.

It's not a final deal yet, CNBC says, and so other parties (Nordstrom was also talking with KKR and Apollo (NYSE:APO)) might try to intercede.