Akcea files marketing application in Canada for volanesorsen for rare inherited lipid disorder

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) spinout Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) files a marketing application with Health Canada seeking approval to use volanesorsen to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by the buildup of lipoprotein particles called chylomicrons in the blood that leads to extremely high levels of triglycerides.

Volanesorsen is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of ApoC-III, a protein produced by the liver that regulates triglyceride metabolism.

The company filed its U.S. application about two weeks ago.

