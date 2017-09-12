Report: Facebook paying millions for Lynch reality show

Following on the weekend report that Facebook (FB -0.3% ) might spend $1B on filling up its video-service tab, sports site Bleacher Report (TWX +0.4% ) says the social network is paying it millions for a reality show about the NFL's Marshawn Lynch.

No Script, about the Oakland Raiders running back, is commanding some top dollars particularly compared to early reports about Facebook's spending plans: $10,000-$35,000 for short-form shows and up to $250K for longer shows.

The show starts streaming this month and will consist of eight episodes of 10-15 minutes each.

Facebook will hold rights through an exclusivity period before Bleacher Report can shop it elsewhere.