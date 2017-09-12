Reuters: Shell to exit Iraq's giant Majnoon oil field

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.1% , RDS.B +0.1% ) will withdraw from and sell the Majnoon oil field in Iraq, according to oil ministry officials who say they're preparing the exit, Reuters reports.

“We respect your desire and decision to seek an acceptable end of Shell Iraq Petroleum Development SIPD’s interest in Majnoon,” the ministry says in a letter that the news service saw.

Majnoon, near Basrah, started production in 2014. Shell operates the field and holds a 45% interest; Petronas holds 30% while the Iraqi government has the other 25%.

Reuters says that Shell and the oil ministry had been discussing budgets and production plans but failed to reach a deal.