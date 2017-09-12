Amazon denies Bloomberg report that Boston has HQ edge

Senior Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5% ) execs are weighing Boston as the location of its "HQ2" second headquarters, Bloomberg reports, though Amazon denies Beantown has any lead on anywhere else.

Boston is getting consideration due to its proximity to Harvard and MIT, an airport with good connections to Seattle and Washington, D.C., and a low cost of living, according to Bloomberg's source.

But "Bloomberg is incorrect -- there are no front-runners at this point," the company tweets. "We're just getting started & every city is on equal playing field."

"We're energized by the response from cities across NA who have already reached out to express interest in participating in the HQ2 RFP," Amazon also says.

The second headquarters, which Amazon says will be comparable in size to its existing base in Seattle, will mean 50,000 jobs and $5B in investment, the company says.

