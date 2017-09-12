Seadrill files for bankruptcy (updated)

As it had signaled last month, Seadrill (SDRL +17.6% ) has filed for bankruptcy in Texas.

The deepwater firm had said a Chapter 11 filing was likely by today as it worked to raise $1B in new capital and get a five-year extension for its bank facilities.

Updated: Seadrill says it's reached a restructuring agreement with 97% of secured lenders, about 40% of its bondholders and a consortium of investors led by top shareholder Hemen Holding. That will bring $1.06B in new capital ($860M in secured notes, $200M in equity) along with deferrals of $5.7B in secured credit facilities by about five years.

