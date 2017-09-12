Report: Uber chief legal officer to exit

Uber's (Private:UBER) chief legal officer, Salle Yoo, is expected to be the latest to join the company's executive exodus, The Information reports.

She's expected to leave in the near future even as the company's facing criminal probes and a trial tied to the company's trade dispute with Google's Waymo self-driving unit.

She had exited the post of general counsel four months ago.

A number of execs have departed the company in recent months, including CEO Travis Kalanick (now replaced by former Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi).