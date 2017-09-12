Boot Barn buys Texas-based Wood's Boots

Boot Barn (BOOT +2.2% ) says it's wrapped a transaction to acquire Wood's Boots, a Texas retailer with a four-store operation.

Full terms were undisclosed but the deal was done with cash on hand, and involved buying inventory, setting new leases and offering employment at all four locations.

Wood's Boots is based in Midland and Odessa, Texas.

Boot Barn also says that while 20 Houston-area stores temporarily closed due to Hurricane Harvey, all but two of the stores reopened within a week. The two other stores experienced significant flooding and will be closed during repairs. Employees are safe and the company doesn't believe there were significant storm-related losses.