Voluntary rules for self-driving cars

The U.S. Transportation Department has decided to use voluntary guidelines instead of enforceable rules to regulate self-driving cars, saying a flexible approach was best for the emerging technology.

The Trump administration will also give preference in its forthcoming infrastructure plan to projects that could improve safety or advance the deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Previously: Self-driving guidelines hit the road (Sep. 12 2017)

Related tickers: GM, F, TM, OTCPK:NSANY, HMC, OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:DDAIF, TSLA, FCAU, ALV, INTC, NXPI, STM, GOOG, GOOGL, UBER, LYFT, WBC, OTCPK:AUDVF, OTCPK:VLKAY, BIDU, NVDA, OTCPK:GELYY, CAR, HTZ.