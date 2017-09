Crude futures are trading up 0.2% to $48.31/bbl as the IEA forecast its strongest oil demand growth in two years and as OPEC discussed prolonging output cuts further into 2018.

The Paris-based agency raised its 2017 estimate to 1.6M barrels per day from 1.5M om stronger-than-expected European and U.S. demand growth, as well as production declines in OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

