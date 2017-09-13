Amicus Therapeutics' SD-101 flunks late-stage study in epidermolysis bullosa; shares down 13% premarket

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) slumps 13% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing wound-healing agent SD-101 in patients with epidermolysis bullosa failed to achieve its primary and secondary endpoints.

The 169-subject study, ESSENCE, failed to demonstrate a treatment effect from SD-101 versus placebo. The co-primary endpoints were time-to-target wound closure within three months (no difference between the treatment and placebo arms) and the proportion of patients achieving target wound closure at month 3 (49% for SD-101 vs. 54% for placebo).

The company plans to continue its analysis. It will cease development for the indication.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.