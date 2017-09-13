Futures pull back after record highs

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a modestly lower open, down around 0.2% , amid disappointment following the release of Apple's latest iPhone X.

AAPL was down another 0.7% premarket after the company said it would not begin shipping the $999 model until November. Apple suppliers also sold off on the news overnight.

Oil is up 0.9% at $48.67/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1338/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.16%.

