Investor confidence returns to junk bond market

Things were wobbly for a couple of weeks, but stocks are setting new highs, the VIX is back on the decline, and junk-bond yields have dipped to within shouting distance of three-year lows set in early August, reports Bloomberg's Gowri Gurumurthy.

There's been a flood of issuance post-Labor Day, with another $3.865B of paper priced yesterday - the busiest day since June. There's another $4B ready to price this week, and already $8B more set to follow that.

Investor demand was 3x-4x the size of the offering.

