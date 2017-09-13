Western Digital issues statement on Toshiba's chip unit bid selection

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) issues a statement to Seeking Alpha responding to this morning’s report that a different consortium has signed a letter of intent to buy Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit.

Statement: “We are disappointed that Toshiba would take this action despite Western Digital’s tireless efforts to reach a resolution that is in the best interests of all stakeholders. Throughout our ongoing dialogue with Toshiba, we have been flexible, constructive and have submitted numerous proposals to specifically address Toshiba’s stated concerns. Our goal has been — and remains — to reach a mutually beneficial outcome that satisfies the needs of Toshiba and its stakeholders, and most importantly, ensures the longevity and continued success of the JVs."

"Furthermore, it is surprising that Toshiba would continue to pursue a transaction with a consortium led by Korea-based SK Hynix Inc. and Bain Capital Japan without SanDisk’s consent, as the language in the relevant JV agreements is unambiguous, and multiple courts have ruled in favor of protecting SanDisk’s contractual rights. We remain confident in our ability to protect our JV interests and consent rights.”

Western Digital shares are down 3.68% premarket.

