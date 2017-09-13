Novartis' Cosentyx shows durable treatment effect for five years in late-stage psoriasis study

Data from a Phase 3 extension study showed Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab) delivered sustained skin clearance for five years in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The results were presented at the 26th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Geneva.

The response rates, as measured by PASI 75/90/100, remained consistent over the five-year treatment period. At year 1, PASI 75 (75% improvement in symptoms) and PASI 90 were achieved by 89% and 69% of participants, respectively. At year 5, the proportions were 89% and 66%, respectively. The proportion achieving PASI 100 (total skin clearance) was 44% at year 1 and 41% at year 5.

The FDA and EC both approved Cosentyx in January 2015.