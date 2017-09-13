Jernigan Capital Houston project delayed thanks to hurricane

Jernigan's (NYSE:JCAP) four operating properties in the Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville areas suffered minimal damage from Irma and have reopened for business.

Three projects under construction in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area incurred minimal damage as well, but the resumption of work will be delayed due to power outages.

A project in Jacksonville incurred something more than minimal damage (covered by insurance), but the opening is likely to be delayed.

A project in Houston is likely to be significantly delayed thanks to Harvey, and is now not expected to be completed until H1 of next year.

Source: Press Release