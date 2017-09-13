Genomic Health teams up with Biocartis to develop IVD version of Oncotype DX breast cancer test

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) inks an agreement with Biocartis Group NV to develop an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) version of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test using Biocartis' real-time PCR Idylla platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genomic Health will have exclusive global rights to the test with an option to expand the collaboration to include additional tests in oncology and urology. Development should commence in Q4 with the aim of market launch in Europe in 2019. Biocartis will receive an upfront payment of $3.3M, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.