Otonomy restructures after Otividex flop; 1/3 of non-commercial workforce cut; shares up 1% premarket

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) announces a restructuring initiative aimed at cutting operating expenses and extending its cash runway after the failed Phase 3 study of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s disease. Key points (some announced previously):

All OTIVIDEX development activities have been suspended.

One third of the personnel not involved in OTIPRO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) commercial support will be terminated.

No clinical trials will be initiated for the remainder of 2017. The timing for the start of the Phase 2 study of OTO-311 (gacyclidine) in tinnitus and the Phase 3 of OTIPRO in pediatric patients with acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes will be evaluated and prioritized as part of the pipeline review.

Cash consumption should be no more than $45M in 2018. The balance of quick assets (cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments) should be $120M - 125M at the end of this year. Cost savings should be ~$7M for the remainder of 2017.

The commercial organization will continue its efforts increase OTIPRO utilization during ear tube surgery.

The FDA's action date for the sNDA for acute otitis externa is March 2, 2018.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

