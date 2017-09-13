Analyst: Apple could sell half its usual volume of iPhones in first week

Ovum analyst Daniel Gleeson tells CNBC that the later shipping date of the iPhone X could hurt Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 earnings.

Gleeson says customers might wait on purchasing the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which are following the typical launch schedule, in order to see the iPhone X in person before making a device decision.

The analyst notes that the typical late September launch becomes a “very very big sales event for Apple” that “always helped perk up their late Q3 numbers and led into very strong Q4s” while this year might alter that trend with a weak Q3 and stronger Q4.

Gleeson thinks the first week sales of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus could come in at under half of the typical 10M to 12M units.

Apple shares are down 0.34% .

