Inventure Foods announces sale of frozen brands

Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) announces it signed a deal with Oregon Potato Company for the sale of its frozen business or $50M. The deal includes the Rader Farms and Willamette Valley Fruit Company brands.

The transaction is expected to be completed this month.

"This is a significant second step under our strategic and financial business review. We intend to use the proceeds from the transaction to further reduce our debt and improve our overall financial flexibility in order to allow us to focus on continuing to grow our leading snack business as we finalize our strategic review," says CEO Terry McDaniel.

The company says it doesn't intend to comment further regarding its strategic and financial review until the board approves a specific action.

SNAK +32.84% premarket to $4.45.

Source: Press Release