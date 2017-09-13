Taiwan Semi moves into new China fab, volume production coming 2H18

Digitimes reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) has begun moving equipment into its new 12-inch wafer plant in Nanjing, China.

The plant nicknamed Fab 16 will serve as China’s first volume producer of logic chips using 16nm process technology.

16nm FinFET volume production will start in 2H18 with two operating fabs that can produce 80K total wafers per month though the initial run pace will be around 20K per month.

