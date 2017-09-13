Pluristem awarded two patents in Hong Kong covering cell therapy for CLI and muscle regeneration; shares up 3% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the Hong Kong Patents Registry has issued it two patents protecting its cell therapy products for use in treating critical limb ischemia (CLI) and muscle regeneration.

Specifically, the first patent covers the use of mesenchymal stem cells to treat skeletal muscle damage or injury and the second for the use of adherent cells to treat ischemia and for connective tissue regeneration and repair.