Shell plans Iraq focus on Basra gas after Majnoon exit

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says its activities in Iraq will focus on the development and growth of the Basra Gas Company after deciding to exit the Majnoon oil venture.

Reuters reported yesterday that Shell had begun preparations to finalize an exit from Majnoon, one of the largest fields in Iraq, and that it would hand over operations to the Iraqi government.

Basra Gas is a joint venture between Shell, South Gas Company and Mitsubishi and the Petrochemical Project NEBRAS.

Shell also says it is in the process of selling its 20% stake in the Exxon-operated West Qurna 1 oil field.