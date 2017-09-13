Mid-America Apartments and Duke Realty are new Brookfield Asset positions

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) took a new stake in Mid-America Apartments (NYSE:MAA) valued at $160M in Q2, and a new one in Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) valued at $131M.

The company also lifted holdings in three wireless-tower REITs - American Tower (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC). Also lifted were stakes in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and SL Green (NYSE:SLG).

Sold were stakes in Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB) and AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB).

Perspective: Brookfield manages about $250B. Of that, about $20B are equity investments subject to public filings.

Source: Ed Lin at Barron's