Barclays tripped up by Tesla matrix

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson is less than enthusiastic in backing his firm's negative view of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) based on valuation measures.

"The market clearly disagrees with our conservative valuation of Tesla, and we are still refining our 'ROT (return on tweet)' analysis as the ultimate valuation tool," he laments.

While Barclays is in with a $210 price target on Tesla, Johnson and team concedes that the blue pill (The Matrix) factor keeps a bullish scenario of a run to $600 in play with the potential for investors to jump on energy/mobility/trucks/Hyperloop announcements.