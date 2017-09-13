ASML expects 25% sales growth in 2017 on EUV demand

Digitimes reports that ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) plans to increase its production of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems from 12 units this year to 40 in 2019.

ASML plans to double this year’s production in 2018.

The company received 8 additional EUV system orders in Q2, which brings its backlog to 27 systems valued at about $3.26B.

Notable customers include Samsung, which will use EUV lithography tech in its first-gen 7nm process slated to launch next year, and Taiwan Semiconductor or TSMC, which plans to enter 7nm node EUV volume production in 2019.

ASML forecasts that EUV demand will drive its sales up 25% this year.

