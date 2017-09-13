More on Cracker Barrel's Q4

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) reports comparable restaurant sales fell 0.8% in Q4, including a 1.7% decrease in store traffic partially offset by a 0.9% increase in average check.

Comparable retail sales declined 4.4% for the quarter.

The average menu price increased ~1.4%.

Restaurant revenue rose 0.3% to $611.32M and retail revenue dropped 3.1% to $131.9M.

Operating margin rate improved 80 bps to 11.2%.

The company expects Q1 diluted EPS in the range of $1.85 to $1.95.

Store count +8 Y/Y to 649.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenue: ~$3.1B; Comparable store restaurant sales: +2.5% to +3.5%; Comparable store retail sales: +0.0% to 1%; Depreciation expense: $95M to $100M; Net interest expense: $16M to $17M; Diluted EPS of $8.85 to $9; Operating margin rate: 10% to 10.5%; Capex: ~$150M to $160M; Tax rate: 31% to 32%.