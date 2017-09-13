Goldman Sachs upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from Neutral to Buy with a $40 price target.

Analyst Mark Delaney sees Micron benefitting from potential Q4 industry trends including increased DRAM pricing and flat to increased NAND pricing. The DRAM cycle could stay tight through next year.

Delaney says the conditions imply a 20% upside to Q1 estimates in 2018 and 25% upside to FY18.

The analyst also sees value in Micron as it trades near the bottom of the historical P/E range and at an up to 40% discount on its peers.

Source: StreetInsider

Micron Technology shares are up 1.2% premarket.

