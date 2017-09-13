Greece says will grant permits for Eldorado Gold's Olympias project this week

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +4% premarket after Greece's Energy Minister tells protesting mine workers that the government will grant outstanding permits this week to enable the company to fully operate the Olympias mine.

EGO threatened earlier this week to suspend investment at Olympias and two other Greek projects, demanding permits and clarifications on an upcoming arbitration process, and dozens of mine workers rallied outside the energy ministry in protest at potential job losses.

Disputes over the mining investments have dragged on for years, especially over compliance with environmental regulations.