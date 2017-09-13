Lexicon Pharma announces publication of results from third late-stage study of diabetes med sotagliflozin; shares ease 2% premarket

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announces the publication of results from the Phase 3 Tandem3 study assessing dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetics in the New England Journal of Medicine. The online publication coincides with the presentation of data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating sotagliflozin's (400 mg) superiority to placebo as measured by the proportion of patients achieving <7.0% HbA1c at week 24 and no episode of severe hypoglycemia and no episode of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) after randomization.

Patients in the treatment group experienced a mean body weight reduction from baseline of 2.2 kg compared to a mean gain of 0.8 kg in the control group. Patients receiving sotagliflozin also experienced a larger drop in systolic blood pressure and the amount of bolus insulin used.

Sotagliflozin's safety profile was consistent with those observed in Tandem1 and Tandem2. The rate of severe hypoglycemia was 3.0% over the treatment period compared to 2.4% for placebo. The rate of DKA was also higher, 3.0% vs. 0.6%.

