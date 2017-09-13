Premarket analyst action - healtcare

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) initiated with Outperform rating and $43 (43% upside) price target by Leerink.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) initiated with Hold rating by Needham citing valuation.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) price target lowered to $15 (53% upside) from $17 but Buy rating maintained by Needham citing managment comments about the ePlex annuity stream. Q4 results could miss consensus if system placements skew toward reagent rental versus outright purchase.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) price target raised to $90 (flat) from $78 by Leerink and $111 (22% upside) from $95 by Deutsche Bank after its announced acquisition of Fidelis Care.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) price target lowered to $2.50 (12% downside risk) from $3.20 by Citigroup. Sell rating maintained.

Source: Bloomberg