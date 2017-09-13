American Airlines updates guidance with Irma impact

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reports traffic increased 3.7% to 21.196B revenue passenger miles in August. Domestic RPMs were up 2.1% during the month. Pacific RPMs jumped 3.2%.

Capacity rose 3.2% to 25.543B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs increased 1.5%. Pacific ASMs +12.0%.

August load factor +40 bps to 83.3%. YTD load factor is level with last year at 81.9%.

American expects Q3 unit revenue of +0.5% to +2.5% before the impact of Hurricane Irma and Q3 unit revenue of +0% to +1% after factoring in the storm's effect. Q3 pre-tax margin is seen landing in a range of 8.5% to 10.5%. Q4 unit revenue is anticipated to improve from Q3.