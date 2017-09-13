Frequency Electronics appoints COO

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) appointed Dr. Stanton Sloane as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Joel Girsky Chairman of the Board said, “We are very pleased to have Stan join us as Chief Operating Officer. He brings a wealth of experience as a business executive generally, extensive merger and acquisition expertise, and in particular, a deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense market. In addition to a diverse background in complex systems and product development, he has worked on space and terrestrial systems of interest to FEI such as GPS, secure communications, radar and electronic warfare. Stan began his career at General Electric Aerospace (subsequently Lockheed Martin) and has previously served as CEO of SRA International and COMTECH.”

Press Release