5M customers still without power after Irma

Utility companies say ~5M customers, or ~10M people, remain without power this morning in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas following Hurricane Irma, down from a peak of more than 7.8M customers on Monday.

NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light, the state’s biggest power company, says 2.5M of the ~5M homes and businesses it serves still have no power, but that's down from a peak of 3.6M-plus on Monday.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), which serves northern and central Florida, reports 925K outages, down from a peak of 1.2M on Monday.

Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power says 360K of its customers are currently without power.