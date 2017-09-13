Stocks slip a bit off record highs in early trading

Stocks open mostly lower, pausing the rally that has pushed the major U.S. indices to new record highs; S&P and Dow both -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nordstrom +6.2% in early trading following headlines after yesterday's close that the company is nearing a deal to go private, and Apple extends yesterday's slide ( -1.2% ) as investors continue to digest the company's product event.

The 11 S&P industry sectors are mixed, with energy (+0.6%) and consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ) showing relative strength while financials ( -0.4% ) and tech ( -0.3% ) open relatively weak.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat following a two-day decline, with the benchmark 10-year yield hovering near unchanged at 2.17%.

U.S. crude oil futures +0.8% at $48.61/bbl after the International Energy Agency predicted that global oil demand would accelerate at its fastest pace in two years.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories