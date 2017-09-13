Manufactured housing operators await access to assess Irma damage

Both Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) say most of their properties appear to have sustained minimal damage in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

But that doesn't account for the Keys, were Sun owns five properties and Equity Lifestyle owns two. Neither company has been able to access those areas to check them out.

Time, for the moment, is on their side. The peak season for both is the winter, so as long as they can get things cleaned up ahead of that, the impact on the bottom line looks to be slight. "It was a strong summer vacation season. I don’t think the hurricane derails that," says Baird's Drew Babin.