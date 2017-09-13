Judge says group must tone down climate change in lawsuit against Exxon

A federal judge orders an environmental group to remove claims based on climate change in its lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ), saying he wants to avoid conducting "the Scopes Monkey Trial of the 21st Century."

Judge Mark Wolf says he did not want the lawsuit by the Conservation Law Foundation to turn into a trial about whether climate change exists, the way the 1925 trial about whether evolution could be taught in Tennessee public schools took up the debate about human origin.

The lawsuit alleges an XOM oil and gas storage terminal on the banks of the Mystic and Island End rivers in Massachusetts regularly discharges water polluted with oil and chemical byproducts in violation of the Clean Water Act, and that heavy rains caused by climate change will bring harm to neighbors and wildlife.