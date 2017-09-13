Amazon plans new Mexico warehouse

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to open a 1M square-foot warehouse in Mexico, per Reuters.

Building will complete next year for the warehouse, which will be located near Mexico City.

Mexico is home to about 120M potential Amazon customers and the new building will triple the company’s distribution space in the country.

The move comes amid NAFTA talks that Amazon hopes will lead to the U.S. raising the value limit on duty-free imports above the $50 currently allowed for online purchases.

