Credit Suisse sees iPhone boost for Best Buy

Credit Suisse weighs in on Best Buy (BBY +2.1% ) after taking in the Apple event yesterday.

Analyst note: "The flagship iPhone X is essentially a larger OLED extension of the 8+ without a home button and includes features such as Face Id, animojis and portrait selfie capabilities. Although, some of the features launched today are already offered in competing products, given its popularity we expect sale of Apple products to prevail in the upcoming holiday season."

The investment firm sees Best Buy reporting 2017 EPS of $4.40 and 2018 EPS of $4.29. Those estimates could be adjusted after CS has better visibility on iPhone supply in Q4.