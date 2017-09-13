MYOS RENS up 23% in early trading

Thinly traded nano cap MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS +23.2% ) is up on a whopping 50x surge in volume, easily breaking through short-term resistance at $1.50. Shares had been in a downtrend since the first of the year. No particular news accounts for the action.

The company develops and commercializes biotherapeutic and bionutritional products that improve muscle mass. Its lead product is a nutritional supplement called Fortetropin, a protein/lipid complex consisting of ~250 proteins, ~50 lipids, a range of peptides and other unnamed molecules isolated from egg yolks.

