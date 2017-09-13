Shell aims to expand electric vehicle recharging at fuel stations

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) aims to expand marketing operations in Asia and wants 20% of sales from its fuel stations worldwide to come from recharging electric vehicles and low carbon fuels by 2025, the company's head of refining, trading and marketing tells Reuters.

John Abbott says Shell, with 43K fuel stations in 80 countries, seeks expansion in China, India and Mexico, where it sees fossil fuel growth in the next decade, while also remaining focused on a future of where demand for alternatives to gasoline and diesel cars would rise.

“Shell will be part of leading the de-carbonizing of the energy system. We have to accept that is the way the world is going,” Abbott says.

Electric and hybrid-engine vehicles currently represent only a fraction of the world’s 1B car fleet, but Shell forecasts it will account for 25% by 2040.

Abbott says Shell wants ~20% of fuels sold to motorists by 2025 to be low carbon intensity, including biofuels, battery recharging and liquefied natural gas.