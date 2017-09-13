Loxo up 15% ahead of data presentation on RET inhibitor LOXO-292

Giddy investors have bid up Loxo Oncology (LOXO +15.4% ) ahead of next month's presentation of initial clinical data on LOXO-292 at a lung cancer conference in Japan. The data, to be presented on October 18, will include case reports from two RET fusion-positive lung cancer patients who were previously treated with multikinase inhibitors.

Phase 1-stage LOXO-292 inhibits RET (rearranged during transfection) kinase. RET fusions occur in ~60% of medullary thyroid cancer cases, as much as 20% of papillary thyroid cancer cases and ~2% of non-small cell lung cancers. RET-expressing tumors, which depend on the kinase for proliferation and survival, are highly sensitive small molecule RET inhibitors.