AT&T restarts phone promotion war with BOGO iPhones

So much for the words saying last year's wireless price wars would stay in last year.
With Apple's new iPhones unveiled, AT&T (T +0.2%) has kicked off promotions among the Big Four by offering a buy one/get one free promotion starting Friday on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus among others (but not yet the flagship $999 iPhone X).
That's a new position for one of the market's two leaders, considering last year T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2%) was first and most aggressive with the promotions (but is sitting back this time, with just a $300 trade-in credit for those buying one of the newest iPhones).
Verizon (NYSE:VZ), meanwhile, is offering a $300 credit on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus with trade-in. And Sprint (S -0.1%) has introduced a half-off lease for the 8 and 8 Plus for those trading in their iPhone 7.