AT&T restarts phone promotion war with BOGO iPhones

So much for the words saying last year's wireless price wars would stay in last year.

With Apple's new iPhones unveiled, AT&T (T +0.2% ) has kicked off promotions among the Big Four by offering a buy one/get one free promotion starting Friday on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus among others (but not yet the flagship $999 iPhone X).

That's a new position for one of the market's two leaders, considering last year T-Mobile (TMUS -0.2% ) was first and most aggressive with the promotions (but is sitting back this time, with just a $300 trade-in credit for those buying one of the newest iPhones).