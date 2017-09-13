Zagg shares +7.2% after announcing iPhone accessories

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) shares up 7.2% after the company announces accessory products for the new iPhones.

The first product is the mophie wireless charging base, a charging pad that works for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X.

CEO Randy Hales says the company will update its full year outlook during the upcoming Q3 results and expects the product to have positive contributions in Q4 and FY18.

Zagg also announces the Glass+ tempered glass screen protector for all three of Apple’s new iPhones.

The protectors have a suggested retail price of $39.99 and will launch to multiple retailers and carriers on September 22, which is also when the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus become available in stores.

Previously: Apple iPhone Event 2017: Live updates (Sept. 12)