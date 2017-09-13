Theater stocks higher amid key media conference

AMC Entertainment (AMC +5.3%), IMAX (IMAX +2.5%) and Cinemark (CNK +1.4%) are higher as media execs paint a bright picture on the U.S. box office at the Goldman Sachs Communicopia Conference.
The beastly $125M already brought in by It even with Florida and Texas reeling from hurricanes is a major talking point at the conference.
Dolby Laboratories (DLB +9.7%) is also rallying on the day. Apart from the theater good cheer, Dolby is seen benefiting from the new lineup of Apple products.
